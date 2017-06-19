Man arrested on charges of felony parole and probation hold says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

FRIDAY

At 8:37 a.m., Christie Torvik, 47, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, violation of a suspended sentence, violation of a suspended sentence and two counts of failure to appear after deputies conducted a business check at Slotworld. Bail was set at $3,890.

At 8:39 a.m., a 28-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near Imperial Way and Silver Oak Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:11 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2000 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 2:27 p.m., Todd Paluck, 33, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, Alternative Sentencing violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and a theft warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 200 block of Curry Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

A 11:24 p.m., a 58-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight near Tiger Drive. Bail was set at $800.

SATURDAY

At 12:25 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man attempting to take items at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $250.

At 4:28 p.m., a 30-year-old Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny and violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking items at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $3,250.

At 9:47 p.m., a 30-year-old Minden man was arrested on suspicion of license revoked and speeding after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Koontz and Edmonds. Bail was set at $1,050.

SUNDAY

At 5:07 a.m., a 26-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense near the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $5,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.