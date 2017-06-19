Man arrested on charges of felony parole and probation hold says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on charges of felony parole and probation hold says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 19, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
FRIDAY
At 8:37 a.m., Christie Torvik, 47, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, violation of a suspended sentence, violation of a suspended sentence and two counts of failure to appear after deputies conducted a business check at Slotworld. Bail was set at $3,890.
At 8:39 a.m., a 28-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near Imperial Way and Silver Oak Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 11:11 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2000 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 2:27 p.m., Todd Paluck, 33, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, Alternative Sentencing violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and a theft warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 200 block of Curry Street. Bail was set at $5,000.
A 11:24 p.m., a 58-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a fight near Tiger Drive. Bail was set at $800.
SATURDAY
At 12:25 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man attempting to take items at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $250.
At 4:28 p.m., a 30-year-old Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny and violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking items at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $3,250.
At 9:47 p.m., a 30-year-old Minden man was arrested on suspicion of license revoked and speeding after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Koontz and Edmonds. Bail was set at $1,050.
SUNDAY
At 5:07 a.m., a 26-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense near the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $5,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
