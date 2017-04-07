Man arrested on destruction of property, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on destruction of property, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
April 7, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 11:20 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of destruction of property after deputies responded to reports a vehicle had been damaged at the South Carson Street AM/PM gas station. Bail was set at $2,500.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
