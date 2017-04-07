Man arrested on destruction of property, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 11:20 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of destruction of property after deputies responded to reports a vehicle had been damaged at the South Carson Street AM/PM gas station. Bail was set at $2,500.

