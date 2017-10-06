Man arrested on domestic battery, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

THURSDAY

At 9:50 p.m., Terry Benson, 48, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1000 block of Sunset Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.