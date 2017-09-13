 Man arrested on DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 1:10 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3100 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 6:34 p.m., a 50-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 1800 block of Lompa Lane. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.

