Man arrested on DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 1:10 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3100 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 6:34 p.m., a 50-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 1800 block of Lompa Lane. Bail was set at $1,000.

