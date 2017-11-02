Man arrested on DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
November 2, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 9:01 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1700 block of Maple Creek Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
WEDNESDAY
At 3:57 a.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain a lane after deputies responded to reports of an accident near Arrowhead Drive and Shady Tree Lane. Bail was set at $1,040.
At 9:35 a.m., a 30-year-old Arizona woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a subject with a warrant at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $930.
At 1:46 a.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 700 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $741.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
