Man arrested on DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 9:01 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1700 block of Maple Creek Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

At 3:57 a.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain a lane after deputies responded to reports of an accident near Arrowhead Drive and Shady Tree Lane. Bail was set at $1,040.

At 9:35 a.m., a 30-year-old Arizona woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a subject with a warrant at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $930.

At 1:46 a.m., a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 700 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $741.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.