Man arrested on felony parole and probation hold, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on felony parole and probation hold, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 21, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 9:28 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near Long and Russell. At the same incident, a 26-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Bail for the woman was set at $5,000 and bail for the man was set at $3,000.
At 12:07 p.m., a 42-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near Park and Stewart. Bail was set at $628.
At 5:32 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of assault and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $750.
WEDNESDAY
At 12:23 a.m., a 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a woman lying in the street near Carson and Long streets. Bail was set at $150.
At 12:36 a.m., Jason Mack, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic dispute near the 300 block of West Hampton. No bail was set.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
