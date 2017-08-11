Man arrested on felony sexual assault of a child, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 10:02 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and threats near the 3600 block of Destoya Drive. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 4:49 p.m., Teresa Molina, 52, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Curry and 4th Streets. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 7:12 p.m., Joshua Counsil, 25, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual assault of a child under 14, three counts of felony lewdness with a child under 14 and felony attempted lewdness with a child under 14 after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 900 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $40,000.

FRIDAY

At 12:23 a.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Lone Mountain Drive and Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $300.

At 2:24 a.m., Brian Hofius-Ward, 31, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell-third offense, felony sale of a controlled substance-second offense, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver's license, no front license plate and contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Silver State and Camballeria Drives. Bail was set at $79,125.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.