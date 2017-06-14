Man arrested on grand larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on grand larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 14, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 10:44 a.m., Trent Getty, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking auto parts from the Carson Street Cal Ranch. Bail was set at $25,000.
At 10:47 a.m., a 49-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, violation of bail conditions and violation of pretrial supervision at Renown Regional Medical Center. Bail was set at $5,000.
WEDNESDAY
At 1:49 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a battery warrant after deputies conducted a consensual stop near Carson and 8th Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
