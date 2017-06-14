Man arrested on grand larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:44 a.m., Trent Getty, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking auto parts from the Carson Street Cal Ranch. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 10:47 a.m., a 49-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, violation of bail conditions and violation of pretrial supervision at Renown Regional Medical Center. Bail was set at $5,000.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:49 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a battery warrant after deputies conducted a consensual stop near Carson and 8th Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.