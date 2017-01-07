Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 12:34 a.m., a 74-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run and failure to maintain a lane after deputies responded to reports of a hit and run accident near the 3300 block of Dale Drive. Bail was set at $1,540.

At 6:09 a.m., Tyler Schroeder, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and defrauding a taxi after deputies responded to reports of a man jumping from a moving taxi at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $5,200.

At 8:59 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and Gordon. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 1:25 p.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of hit and run property, driving without a driver’s license and ex-felon failed to register after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a building near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,250.

