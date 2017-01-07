Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 7, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 12:34 a.m., a 74-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run and failure to maintain a lane after deputies responded to reports of a hit and run accident near the 3300 block of Dale Drive. Bail was set at $1,540.
At 6:09 a.m., Tyler Schroeder, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and defrauding a taxi after deputies responded to reports of a man jumping from a moving taxi at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $5,200.
At 8:59 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and Gordon. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 1:25 p.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of hit and run property, driving without a driver’s license and ex-felon failed to register after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a building near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,250.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
