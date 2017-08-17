Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 17, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 6:30 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic battery warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1200 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $6,000.
At 9:14 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 600 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 10:35 p.m., Jordan Osborn, 20, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Russell Way and William Street. Bail was set at $4,150.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
