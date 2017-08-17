Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 6:30 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic battery warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1200 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 9:14 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 600 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:35 p.m., Jordan Osborn, 20, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Russell Way and William Street. Bail was set at $4,150.

