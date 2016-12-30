Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
December 30, 2016
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
THURSDAY
At 11:27 a.m., an 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 5200 block of Arrowhead Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 1:14 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies initiated a consensual stop near Corbett and Roop Streets. Bail was set at $150.
At 4:49 p.m., a 19-year-old Mound House woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service at the Carson Street Aaron’s Furniture. Bail was set at $3,275.
At 6:52 p.m., Michael Adams, 47, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and broken tail light after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $5,225.
At 9:38 p.m., Jessica Haflich, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 1700 block of Brown Street. Bail was set at $3,750.
FRIDAY
At 1:32 a.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and expired registration after deputies responded to reports of a man trying to break a car window near the N. Carson Street 711. Bail was set at $1,025.
At 3:11 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of destruction of property after deputies initiated a consensual stop near Carson and Telegraph Streets. Bail was set at $850.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Men arrested after exposing themselves, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Two on arrested on suspicion of possession, DUI says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Domestic violence in Carson City: Father who lost daughter says education is key
- Information sought on Carson City William Street burglary
- Sheriff’s Log
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City rattled by 3 earthquakes; series of quakes reported in Nevada
- Aftershocks continue to hit near Hawthorne
- Congress changes veteran status for Guard, Reserves
- UPDATED: Concerns arise about implementation of marijuana dispensaries, cultivation
- Men arrested after exposing themselves, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office