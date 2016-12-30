Man arrested on possession of a controlled substance says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

THURSDAY

At 11:27 a.m., an 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 5200 block of Arrowhead Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:14 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of ex-felon failed to register after deputies initiated a consensual stop near Corbett and Roop Streets. Bail was set at $150.

At 4:49 p.m., a 19-year-old Mound House woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service at the Carson Street Aaron’s Furniture. Bail was set at $3,275.

At 6:52 p.m., Michael Adams, 47, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and broken tail light after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $5,225.

At 9:38 p.m., Jessica Haflich, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 1700 block of Brown Street. Bail was set at $3,750.

FRIDAY

At 1:32 a.m., a Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and expired registration after deputies responded to reports of a man trying to break a car window near the N. Carson Street 711. Bail was set at $1,025.

At 3:11 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of destruction of property after deputies initiated a consensual stop near Carson and Telegraph Streets. Bail was set at $850.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.