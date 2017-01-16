Man arrested on possession of a stolen vehicle says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:19 p.m., a 55-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, expired registration, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to maintain a lane and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Adams and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $3,240.

At 11:57 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of probation violation after deputies conducted a business check at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $6,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:12 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a possible intoxicated driver near Calaveras and Richmond. At the same incident, a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and failure to report. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 2:36 a.m., Douglas Nicholson, 31, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Stewart and Carson Streets. At the same incident, Roy Myers, 28, of Sparks, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Nicholson was set at $38,500 and bail for Myers was set at $13,500.

At 6:42 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1700 block of Russell Way. No bail was set.

At 11:14 p.m., Abel Machuca, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, battery, DUI-second offense, revoked driver’s license and no proof of insurance after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the 2400 block of Dori Way. At the same incident, Zachary Foore, 19, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony youth parole violation, felony battery with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, felony providing false information to avoid prosecution, probation violation and two counts of battery. The suspects were located near Carmine Street and Lompa Lane. Bail for Machuca was set at $25,100 and bail for Foore was set at $42,000.

At 7:06 p.m., Peter Wene, 57, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 200 block of Caroline. No bail was set.

At 7:32 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 7:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and violation of pretrial conditions near the 2000 block of Sheffield Manor, Bail was set at $6,000.

At 7:38 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense, no valid driver’s license, violation of a suspended sentence and violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of an injury accident near the 1500 block of Goldfield Avenue. Bail was set at $4,600.

