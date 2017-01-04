Man arrested on possession of stolen property says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:24 a.m., a 49-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of a failure to appear warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William Street and Russell Way. Bail was set at $505.

At 3:30 p.m., Alex Gonzales, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near John and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $15,000.

At 7:12 p.m., Thomas Camper, 55, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, petit larceny and defrauding an inn keeper after deputies responded to reports of a stolen trailer near the Flint Drive Dump. Bail was set at $25,450.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:51 a.m., Derek Collis, 39, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies conducted a business check at the William Street Dotty’s Casino. No bail was set.

At 3:15 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear traffic after deputies conducted a business check at the Carson Street Bodines. Bail was set at $215.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.