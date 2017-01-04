Man arrested on possession of stolen property says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on possession of stolen property says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 4, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 10:24 a.m., a 49-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of a failure to appear warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William Street and Russell Way. Bail was set at $505.
At 3:30 p.m., Alex Gonzales, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near John and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $15,000.
At 7:12 p.m., Thomas Camper, 55, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, petit larceny and defrauding an inn keeper after deputies responded to reports of a stolen trailer near the Flint Drive Dump. Bail was set at $25,450.
WEDNESDAY
At 1:51 a.m., Derek Collis, 39, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies conducted a business check at the William Street Dotty’s Casino. No bail was set.
At 3:15 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear traffic after deputies conducted a business check at the Carson Street Bodines. Bail was set at $215.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
