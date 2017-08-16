Man arrested on possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 16, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 1:27 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and civil protective order after deputies responded to reports of a man yelling near the 1800 block of William Street. Bail was set at $150.
At 9:04 p.m., Tyler Vansickle, 23, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and violation of conditions of probation after deputies responded to reports of unwanted subjects near the Highway 50 SlotWorld Casino. Bail was set at $10,500.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
