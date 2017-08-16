Man arrested on possession, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:27 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and civil protective order after deputies responded to reports of a man yelling near the 1800 block of William Street. Bail was set at $150.

At 9:04 p.m., Tyler Vansickle, 23, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and violation of conditions of probation after deputies responded to reports of unwanted subjects near the Highway 50 SlotWorld Casino. Bail was set at $10,500.

