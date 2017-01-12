Man arrested on probation violation, obstruction says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on probation violation, obstruction says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 12, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 12:15 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation and two counts of obstruction after deputies attempted to conduct a consensual stop Tuesday. Deputies located the suspect.
At 3:39 p.m., a 30-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a man running from authorities at the Carson City Courthouse. The suspect was apprehended near Roop and Musser streets. No bail was set.
At 8:48 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer after deputies responded to a man hitting people near the 2900 block of Menlo Drive. Bail was set at $300.
THURSDAY
At 1:09 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 600 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 2:55 a.m., a 19-year-old San Rafael, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver on Roop and Oregon streets. Bail was set at $1,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
