Man arrested on probation violation, obstruction says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:15 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation and two counts of obstruction after deputies attempted to conduct a consensual stop Tuesday. Deputies located the suspect.

At 3:39 p.m., a 30-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a man running from authorities at the Carson City Courthouse. The suspect was apprehended near Roop and Musser streets. No bail was set.

At 8:48 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer after deputies responded to a man hitting people near the 2900 block of Menlo Drive. Bail was set at $300.

THURSDAY

At 1:09 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 600 block of College Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:55 a.m., a 19-year-old San Rafael, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver on Roop and Oregon streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

