Man arrested on providing false ID, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on providing false ID, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 9, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 7:08 p.m., Tyler Schroeder, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near 5th Street and Warm Springs Court. Bail was set at $5,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
