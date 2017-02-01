Man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
February 1, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 3:38 p.m., Janna Hinsen, 48, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement after deputies responded to reports a cashier wasn’t ringing items at the William Street 99 Cent Store. Bail was set at $20,000.
At 4:59 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 400 block of Park Street. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Bail for the 25-year-old was set at $410 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $1,000.
At 8:39 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to a domestic dispute near the 3600 block of Nye Lane.
At 10 p.m., a 60-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear traffic and domestic battery near the 2800 block of Oxbow Drive. Bail was set at $3,320.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Nevada Transportation Authority investigator faces discipline in hit and run case
- Man arrested on warrant allegedly felony sexual assault says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Grammy winner headed to trial
- 3 arrests made in Carson City burglaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada Transportation Authority investigator faces discipline in hit and run case
- Coming soon to downtown Carson City: Battle Born Business Center
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn
- Missing dog, Henry, found after 23 days in Mound House
- Man arrested on warrant allegedly felony sexual assault says Carson City Sheriff’s Office