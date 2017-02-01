Man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 3:38 p.m., Janna Hinsen, 48, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement after deputies responded to reports a cashier wasn’t ringing items at the William Street 99 Cent Store. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 4:59 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 400 block of Park Street. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Bail for the 25-year-old was set at $410 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $1,000.

At 8:39 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to a domestic dispute near the 3600 block of Nye Lane.

At 10 p.m., a 60-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear traffic and domestic battery near the 2800 block of Oxbow Drive. Bail was set at $3,320.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.