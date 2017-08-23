Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 23, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 10:24 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of failure to appear after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 800 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $1,970.
At 3:53 p.m., Uber Sandoval-Perez, 39, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and DUI after deputies responded to reports of a 12-year-old driving a vehicle near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. At the same incident, a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of minor consuming alcohol. Bail for Sandoval-Perez was set at $3,500 and bail for the 20-year-old was set at $150.
At 5:40 p.m., a 44-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking items from the Highway 50 Quality Auto. Bail was set at $250.
At 10:16 p.m., Jason Ortiz, 26, of Carson City was arrested no suspicion of felony sexual assault warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1400 block of Continental Drive. Bail was set at $100,000.
Recommended Stories For You
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Woman arrested on domestic battery charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Reno man arrested on suspicion of contempt of court says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Three arrested in Carson City robbery
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office welcomes new deputies