Man arrested on suspicion of child neglect, DUI says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

FRIDAY

At 8:38 a.m., a 41-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of an extended order warrant and contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1400 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $8,000.

At 12:44 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of contempt of court warrants after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the 2000 block of Rapids Court. Bail was set at $6,500.

At 2:06 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1000 block of Elm Street. Bail was set at $840.

At 3:28 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of child neglect, two counts of stop sign violations, suspended driver’s license, speed, DUI-drugs, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 10th and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $5,695.

At 4:44 p.m., Alexis Hill, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a consensual stop near Stewart and Long streets. Bail was set at $4,500.

At 7:10 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a woman not paying for items at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $1,250.

At 9:39 p.m., a 50-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Musser streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 1:24 a.m., Mark Samaniego, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with substantial bodily harm near the 4200 block of Pheasant Drive. Bail was set at $15,000.

At 5:01 a.m., a 22-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer after deputies attempted to complete a DUI investigation near Proctor and Stewart Streets. Bail was set at $300.

At 5:09 a.m., Juan Sanchez-Martinez, 34, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI-third and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 100 block of Telegraph Street. Bail was set at $20,100.

At 11:54 a.m., Caleb Demaranville-Massey, 19, of Olivenhurst, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and no driver’s license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Otha. Bail was set at $10,100.

At 11:33 p.m., a man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a license, speeding and failure to maintain a lane after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Long and Roop streets. Bail was set at $1,590.

SUNDAY

At 1:15 a.m., a 36-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening people with a knife at the Airport Road Ed’s Dog House. Bail was set at $450.

At 4:14 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a business check at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:02 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 3400 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:15 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a consensual stop near the 1700 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $500.

At 9:40 p.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the 6700 block of Saddlehorn Road. Bail was set $2,000.

MONDAY

At 2:32 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1400 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:21 a.m., a 21-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving without a license after deputies responded to reports of a possible DUI driver near I-580 and Arrowhead Drive. Bail was set at $600.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.