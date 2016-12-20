Man arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

MONDAY

At 11:08 a.m., a 60-year-old Lake Tahoe man was arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. No bail was set.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.