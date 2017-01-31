Man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 31, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
MONDAY
At 3:18 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near the 1900 block of H Street. Bail was set at $10,000.
At 5:20 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a possible subject with a firearm near the 500 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 11:50 p.m., a 41-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody near the 1000 block of Woodside Drive. No bail was set.
TUESDAY
At 1:29 a.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. At the same incident, a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail for the man was set at $3,000 and bail for the woman was set at $1,089.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
