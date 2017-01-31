Man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

MONDAY

At 3:18 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near the 1900 block of H Street. Bail was set at $10,000.

At 5:20 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a possible subject with a firearm near the 500 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:50 p.m., a 41-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody near the 1000 block of Woodside Drive. No bail was set.

TUESDAY

At 1:29 a.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. At the same incident, a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear. Bail for the man was set at $3,000 and bail for the woman was set at $1,089.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.