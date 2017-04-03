Man arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

SATURDAY

At 3:53 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, open container and illegal tint after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Winnie Lane and Division Street. Bail was set at $1,150.

At 4:59 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a protected person, two counts of violation of a suspended sentence and resisting a peace officer with violence after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1700 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $9,500.

At 5:30 p.m., a Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3900 block of Village Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 8:30 p.m., Jamielynn Rose, 36, of Gardnerville was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of drug use near the Carson Street Fandango Casino. Bail was set at $3,500.

SATURDAY

At 4:17 a.m., a 43-year-old Indian Hills woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after deputies responded to reports of an accident near the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $1,500.

At 7:17 a.m., a 31-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:17 a.m., a 50-year-old Roseville, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity near the 800 block of Travis Street. Bail was set at $905.

At 7:17 p.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a man trespassing at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 9:25 p.m., Fernando Luna-Ortiz, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery-third offense, contempt of court, willful injury to property warrant and two counts of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 400 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $20,840.

At 11:15 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of probation after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the 2000 block of Collage Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.