Man arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

FRIDAY

At 5:51 p.m., a 24-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of suspended driver's license and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50. Bail was set at $4,000.

SATURDAY

At 12:05 a.m., a 49-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 900 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $150.

At 1:36 a.m., a 50-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery, assault and breach of peace after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $2,000.

At 8:54 a.m., a 54-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a battery warrant after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Hot Springs Road and Nye Lane. Bail was set at $500.

At 3:32 p.m., Shane Bennet, 51, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and Roop Street. At the same incident, a 34-year-old Sun Valley man was arrested on suspicion of license revoked and expired plates and a 44-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence. No bail for Bennet was set, bail for the 44-year-old was set at $1,000 and bail for the 34-year-old was set at $1,025.

At 3:42 p.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1300 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $360.

At 6:18 p.m., a 21-year-old Incline Village man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a valid license after deputies responded to reports of an accident near Roop and Adams Streets. Bail was set at $1,150.

At 8:40 p.m., Raymond Leyva, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, felony trafficking and felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 700 block of Pat Lane. Bail was set at $22,500.

At 8:39 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1500 block of Como Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:00 p.m., a 66-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2000 block of William Street. Bail was set at $385.

At 10:48 p.m., a 72-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and Department of Alternative Sentencing hold after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Industrial Park Drive. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 10:50 p.m., Sydeney Hutsey, 27, of Sun Valley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Saliman Road and Little Lane. Bail was set at $6,840.

SUNDAY

At 2:04 a.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Telegraph and Plaza. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 1:35 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1500 block of Stanford Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:29 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Long and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $495.

At 11:15 p.m., a 23-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 300 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

At 2:33 a.m., Jared Smith, 24, of Silver Springs, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid driver's license, vehicle registration suspended and no insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Market Street. Bail was set at $3,250.

At 4:14 a.m., Patrick MacRoberts, 44, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, violation of a suspended sentence, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $5,023.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.