Man arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 5, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
At 5:51 p.m., a 24-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of suspended driver's license and Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50. Bail was set at $4,000.
SATURDAY
At 12:05 a.m., a 49-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 900 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $150.
At 1:36 a.m., a 50-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery, assault and breach of peace after deputies responded to reports of a fight at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $2,000.
At 8:54 a.m., a 54-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a battery warrant after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Hot Springs Road and Nye Lane. Bail was set at $500.
At 3:32 p.m., Shane Bennet, 51, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and Roop Street. At the same incident, a 34-year-old Sun Valley man was arrested on suspicion of license revoked and expired plates and a 44-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence. No bail for Bennet was set, bail for the 44-year-old was set at $1,000 and bail for the 34-year-old was set at $1,025.
At 3:42 p.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1300 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $360.
At 6:18 p.m., a 21-year-old Incline Village man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a valid license after deputies responded to reports of an accident near Roop and Adams Streets. Bail was set at $1,150.
At 8:40 p.m., Raymond Leyva, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, felony trafficking and felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 700 block of Pat Lane. Bail was set at $22,500.
At 8:39 p.m., a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1500 block of Como Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 10:00 p.m., a 66-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2000 block of William Street. Bail was set at $385.
At 10:48 p.m., a 72-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and Department of Alternative Sentencing hold after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Roop and Industrial Park Drive. Bail was set at $4,000.
At 10:50 p.m., Sydeney Hutsey, 27, of Sun Valley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Saliman Road and Little Lane. Bail was set at $6,840.
SUNDAY
At 2:04 a.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Telegraph and Plaza. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 1:35 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1500 block of Stanford Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 10:29 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Long and Curry Streets. Bail was set at $495.
At 11:15 p.m., a 23-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 300 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $3,000.
MONDAY
At 2:33 a.m., Jared Smith, 24, of Silver Springs, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid driver's license, vehicle registration suspended and no insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3200 block of Market Street. Bail was set at $3,250.
At 4:14 a.m., Patrick MacRoberts, 44, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, violation of a suspended sentence, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $5,023.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
