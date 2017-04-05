Man arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

TUESDAY

At 3:15 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4600 block of Ponderosa Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:59 p.m., a 44-year-old Fallon man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Hot Springs Road and Sage Street. Bail was set at $414.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:09 a.m., a 21-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of burglary tools and violation of a pretrial supervision after deputies responded to reports of a prowler near the Carson Street Cal Ranch. Bail was set at $8,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.