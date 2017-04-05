Man arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
April 5, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
TUESDAY
At 3:15 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4600 block of Ponderosa Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 11:59 p.m., a 44-year-old Fallon man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Hot Springs Road and Sage Street. Bail was set at $414.
WEDNESDAY
At 12:09 a.m., a 21-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of burglary tools and violation of a pretrial supervision after deputies responded to reports of a prowler near the Carson Street Cal Ranch. Bail was set at $8,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
