Man arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 7:39 a.m., a 34-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property after deputies responded to reports of a stolen license plate at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 6:33 p.m., a 63-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and destruction of property after deputies responded to reports of an accident near the 700 block of South Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,500.

THURSDAY

At 4:01 a.m., Jose Elizando of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 2200 block of William Street. No bail was set.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.