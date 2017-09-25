Man arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen tools says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:21 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and misuse of 911 warrant near the 3400 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $5,500.

At 2:38 p.m., Paul Vigil, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, contempt of court and obtaining money under false pretenses after deputies responded to reports of stolen tools near the 3800 block of Highway 50. Vigil was later arrested near Edizi Circle. Bail was set at $26,500.

At 9:01 p.m., Jonathan Baumgardner, 34, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and rear license plate lamp violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3800 block of Highway 50. At the same incident, Amanda Stockton, 38, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Baumgardner was set at $3,525 and bail for Stockton was set at $3,500.

At 9:57 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, intoxicated pedestrian and disobedience to a traffic control device after deputies initiated a pedestrian stop near Robinson and Pratt. At the same incident, a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation and disorderly conduct and a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of convicted person failed to register and possession of an open alcohol container. Bail for the 23-year-old was set at $205, bail for the 31-year-old was set at $3,150 and bail for the 22-year-old was set at $190.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes.