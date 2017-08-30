Man arrested on threats, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:37 a.m., a 38-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Carson Street Casino Fandango. Bail was set at $150.

At 5:20 p.m., a 53-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Adaline Streets. Bail was set at $190.

At 7:39 p.m., a 38-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of threats after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening to fight another at the Carson Street Nugget. Bail was set at $500.

