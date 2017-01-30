Man arrested on warrant allegedly felony sexual assault says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

THURSDAY

At 8:16 p.m., Cody Purbaugh, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Stewart and Spear streets. At the same incident, a 19-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and disobedience of a traffic control device. Bail for Purbaugh was set at $17,000, bail for the Las Vegas man was set at $1,000 and bail for the Carson City man was set at $1,040.

FRIDAY

At 7:05 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after deputies responded to reports of an accident near the 1600 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $1,500.

At 4:08 p.m., Jessica Laster, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, felony child abuse, reckless driving, two counts of failure to appear and petit larceny after deputies initiated a high risk traffic stop at the Carson Street Galaxy Theater. At the same incident, a 25-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing. Bail for Laster was set at $25,931 and bail for the man was set at $300.

At 7:40 p.m., Ted Hall, 46, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and domestic battery near the 3200 block of Imperial Way. Bail was set at $23,000.

At 11:18 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Long Street and Marian Avenue. Bail was set at $410.

SATURDAY

At 12:48 a.m., Angila Rosa, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and petit theft after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 1700 block of Pullman. Bail was set at $5,250.

At 8:15 a.m., Barrak Lauderbaugh, 44, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual assault warrant and felony indecent exposure after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3700 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $50,000.

At 8:33 a.m., Kenneth Case, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony principle to commit burglary after deputies conducted a warrant service near North Ridge Road and Roop Street. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 1 p.m., a 37-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving on a revoked license after deputies responded to reports of a disabled vehicle near Fairview Drive and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $1,500.

At 1:14 p.m., a 51-year-old Minden man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near 6th and Division Streets. Bail was set at $5,500.

At 5:19 p.m., Richard Lopez, 49, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to a pedestrian, non-residential driver’s license and DUI-second offense after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Park and Carson streets. Bail was set at $9,600.

At 6:30 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense and disobedience of a traffic control device after deputies responded to reports of an accident near Silver Oak Drive and Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,540.

At 9:18 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a business check at the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $295.

At 9:50 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation and possession of marijuana after deputies initiated a traffic stop at the William Street Gold Dust West. Bail was set at $1,600.

At 10:27 p.m., a 20-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $6,000.

SUNDAY

At 1:47 a.m., Abdul Wahab, 57, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony preventing a victim from reporting a crime, domestic battery, two counts of court order violation and Department of Alternative Sentencing hold after deputies responded to reports of a man attempting to kick in a door near the 300 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $39,000.

At 4:14 a.m., a 30-year-old San Francisco, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2700 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2:18 p.m., a 26-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3100 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 9:04 p.m., a 54-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure to register a vehicle, driver’s license registration and basic speed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,105.

At 10:54 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of pretrial supervision after deputies responded to reports of a possible suicidal subject near the 600 block of Stewart Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.