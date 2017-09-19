Man arrested on warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
September 19, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 9:49 a.m., a 26-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of criminal contempt after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Roop and Washington streets. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
