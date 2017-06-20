Man held for attempted vehicle burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 10:54 a.m., Lyle Tuecke, 67, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near College Parkway and Highway 50. No bail was set.

At 1:22 p.m., a 49-year-old Nevada City, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near the 3200 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 1:35 p.m., Clifford Gazarek, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion felony attempted vehicle burglary after deputies responded to a man attempting to break into cars near the 1400 block of Como Street. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 6:44 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a possible suicide threat near the 1400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 9:52 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2300 block of Dori Way. Bail was set at $500.

At 10:30 p.m., John Taylor, 43, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies conducted a business check near the 400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $250,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.