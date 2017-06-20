Man held for attempted vehicle burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man held for attempted vehicle burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 20, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 10:54 a.m., Lyle Tuecke, 67, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near College Parkway and Highway 50. No bail was set.
At 1:22 p.m., a 49-year-old Nevada City, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing violation after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near the 3200 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 1:35 p.m., Clifford Gazarek, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion felony attempted vehicle burglary after deputies responded to a man attempting to break into cars near the 1400 block of Como Street. Bail was set at $20,000.
At 6:44 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a possible suicide threat near the 1400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 9:52 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2300 block of Dori Way. Bail was set at $500.
At 10:30 p.m., John Taylor, 43, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies conducted a business check near the 400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $250,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
