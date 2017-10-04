Man held for domestic battery, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 12:47 p.m., Fred Setzco, 45, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery-second offense, obstructing an officer and two counts of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a rolling domestic near the William Street Wells Fargo. Bail was set at $11,640.

At 10:20 p.m., Gregory Gorsuch, 65, of Moundhouse, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies conducted a check near Golden Eagle Lane and Snyder Lane. Bail was set at $27,500.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:18 a.m., Omar Solis, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony preventing a witness from calling 911 and domestic battery near the 800 block of South Carson Street. Bail was set at $8,000.

At 2:54 a.m., Patrick Turrentine, 53, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle after deputies responded to reports of a man claiming he had stolen a Volkswagen near the Market Street Dotty's Casino. Bail was set at $25,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.