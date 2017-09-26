Man held on felony burglary warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

At 7:36 a.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and no valid driver's license after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check at the William Street Smith's. Bail was set at $1,100.

At 4:49 p.m., Michael Kever, 52, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution and two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 1700 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $43,000.

SUNDAY

At 1:59 a.m., Hector Escobar, 19, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Russell Way. According to reports, Escobar attempted to hide narcotic baggies and cash from officers and refused orders to step out of the vehicle. Bail was set at $6,800.

At 7:04 a.m., a 58-year-old Carson city man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to a man refusing to leave the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $150.

MONDAY

At 6:32 p.m.,a 33-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle registration suspended and violation of a temporary protection order after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Stewart and 7th Streets. At the same incident, a 34-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and violation of bail conditions. Bail for the man was set at $3,050 and bail for the woman was set at $3,300.

At 7:35 p.m., Sean Campbell, 25, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary warrant, destruction of property warrant and violation of a temporary protective order warrant after deputies initiated a high-risk traffic stop near the 1300 block of Sharon Drive. At the same incident, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear and contempt of court. Bail for Campbell was set at $26,000 and bail for the 18-year-old was set at $1,160.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.