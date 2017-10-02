Man wanted in shooting arrested says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 1:40 p.m., Caesar Trejo, of San Jose, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, suspended registration and domestic battery warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and William Streets. At the same incident, Melissa Pike, 50, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, ex-felon failed to register and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Pike was set at $3,650 and bail for Trejo was set at $4,300.

At 2:27 p.m., Natalie Wright, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation and felony abuse or neglect of a child after deputies responded to reports of an unsupervised child throwing rocks in the street near Pheasant and Fairview. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 3 p.m., a 40-year-old Long Beach, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, failure to appear, unregistered vehicle and motorcycle class M required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3800 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $2,840.

At 3:44 p.m., Jessie Archuleta, 59, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of a possible residential burglary near the 200 block of Adams Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

Recommended Stories For You

At 4:35 p.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Airport Road. Bail was set at $139.

At 8:15 p.m., a 33-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Adams and Stewart Street. Bail was set at $250.

At 8:26 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Austin Lane. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 8:40 p.m., Justin Reid, 35, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony violation of parole and probation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 800 block of College Parkway. No bail was set.

At 11:57 p.m., a 31-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and speed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 8500 block of Highway 50.

SATURDAY

At 2:27 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second and failure to maintain a lane after deputies initiated a traffic stop near William and State. Bail was set at $2,540.

At 12:42 p.m., Travis Mickelson, 36, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted murder, felony battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm and felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Highway 50 and Fairview. Mickelson was later located near the 700 block of Sunset Drive in Dayton. Bail was set at $125,000.

At 3:14 p.m., Pamela Joslin, 47, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with strangulation and elder abuse after deputies responded to reports of a fight near the 400 block of Lee Street. Bail was set at $22,500.

At 3:54 p.m., Frank Schlude, 47, of Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 1000 block of Arrowhead Drive. No bail was set.

At 4:55 p.m., Darron Phillips, 51, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3400 block of N. Carson Street. Inside the vehicle they found 14.5 grams of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $49,100.

At 8:03 p.m., a 47-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Sherman and Highway 50. Bail was set at $850.

At 8:19 p.m., Stephanie Smokey, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution, felony possession of a controlled substance for sales, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, seat belt required, brake lights required, turn signal required and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1300 block of S. Carson Street. At the same incident, Coral Batesel, 55, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sales, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and seat belt required. Bail for Smokey was set at $52,075 and bail for Batesel was set at $28,500.

At 10:09 p.m., Javier Martinez, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation after deputies conducted a business check at the Market Street Dotty's Casino. At the same incident,a 22-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of giving marijuana to a person under 21 and an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set for Martinez, bail for the 22-year-old was set at $600 and bail for the 18-year-old was set at $1,200.

At 11:41 p.m., a 27-year-old Weimer, Calif., woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a business check at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $1,014.

At 11:46 p.m., a 39-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a business check at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $500.

SUNDAY

At 1:18 a.m.,a 35-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic dispute near the 1400 block of Mountain Park Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 3:03 a.m., Derek Lopez, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold after deputies responded to reports of a woman screaming for help near the 2000 block of Lone Mountain Drive. No bail was set.

At 1:04 p.m., Bailey Wilson, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, and two counts of failure to appear after deputies conducted a warrant service near College Parkway. Bail was set at $412,250.

At 2:34 p.m., a 29-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2000 block of William Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:47 p.m., Jonathon Waters, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary by shoplifting after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items at the Market Street Walmart. He fled the scene before officers arrived and was located near the 100 block of Harbin Street. Bail was set at $2,500.

MONDAY

At 3:44 a.m., Cameron Aguilar, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and alternative sentencing violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Stewart and 3rd Streets. At the same incident, Chandris Woods, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of providing false identification to avoid prosecution. Bail for Aguilar was set at $26,500 and bail for Woods was set at $5,000.

At 5:02 a.m., Sandra Dickey, 48, of Gardnerville, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the College Parkway Sonic. Bail was set at $5,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.