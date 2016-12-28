Men arrested after exposing themselves, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:12 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and disobedience to a traffic control device after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 300 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $550.

At 10:22 a.m., William Parsons, 31, of San Francisco, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony indecent exposure, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery after deputies responded to reports of a man exposing himself to women near the 800 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $7,600.

At 10:43 p.m., a 62-year-old Mound House man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Emerson Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 7:18 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 1400 block of Kingsley Drive. At the same incident, a 35-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer. Bail for the 52-year-old was set at $3,000 and bail for the 35-year-old was set at $250.

MONDAY

At 12:47 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Highway 50. Bail was set at $2,100.

At 5:08 p.m., Caleb Petty, 19, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man with a knife near the 3600 block of Destoya Drive. Bail was set at $30,000.

At 7:19 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1400 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

TUESDAY

At 1:49 a.m., Kenneth Goss, 29, of Eldorado Hills, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony battery by a prisoner and two counts of failure to appear after deputies initiated a consensual stop near the S. Carson Street AM/PM gas station. Bail was set at $21,541.

At 12:03 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1800 block of Nichols Lane. Bail was set at $680.

At 1:09 p.m., a 25-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2500 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:36 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2200 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 11:51 p.m., David Lehew, 48, a transient was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle and suspended driver’s license after deputies attempted to assist a disabled motorist near the Carson Street Warren Inn. Bail was set at $10,500.

WEDNESDAY

At 3:25 a.m., Jason Correll, 44, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a man exposing himself in the hospital waiting room at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $5,150.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.