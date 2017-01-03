Men arrested on suspicion of a warrant says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Men arrested on suspicion of a warrant says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 3, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
MONDAY
At 2:32 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1400 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 4:21 a.m., a 21-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving without a license after deputies responded to reports of a possible DUI driver near I-580 and Arrowhead Drive. Bail was set at $600.
At 5:29 p.m., a 58-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a warrant and stop sign violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Destoya and Airport. Bail was set at $1,050.
TUESDAY
At 5:14 a.m., a 38-year-old Washoe Valley man was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, driving on a suspended registration and two counts of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Combs Canyon Road and College Drive. Bail was set at $2,285.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
