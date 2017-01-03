Men arrested on suspicion of a warrant says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

MONDAY

At 2:32 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1400 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:21 a.m., a 21-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving without a license after deputies responded to reports of a possible DUI driver near I-580 and Arrowhead Drive. Bail was set at $600.

At 5:29 p.m., a 58-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of a warrant and stop sign violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Destoya and Airport. Bail was set at $1,050.

TUESDAY

At 5:14 a.m., a 38-year-old Washoe Valley man was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, driving on a suspended registration and two counts of contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Combs Canyon Road and College Drive. Bail was set at $2,285.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.