Multiple arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

Nevada Appeal staff report

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

MONDAY

At 5:06 p.m., a 61-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject at the Roop Street Carson City Library. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:13 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic disturbance near Roop Street and Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $410.

At 11:39 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of alternative sentencing after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near Winnie Lane and Roop Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

TUESDAY

At 4 a.m., a 44-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a pedestrian stop near the 2900 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $177.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.

