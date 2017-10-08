Multiple deaths in Silver Springs being investigated

Three family members at two different residences were found dead in Silver Springs Saturday night.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigated the deaths to see if two incidents are connected.

According to a press release, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said they responded at 8:17 p.m. to a residence on the 2800 block of Tonopah Avenue in Silver Springs for a medical call. Upon arrival, Sheriff's Deputies found a 46 year old woman who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the course of their investigation, Sheriff's Deputies obtained information regarding local family of the deceased. Sheriff's deputies responded to the family's residence on 3000 block of East Third Street in Silver Springs to conduct a next-of-kin notification. When they arrived at the residence Sheriff's Deputies discovered two additional deceased persons.

At this time, an investigation is underway to determine if the two incidents are connected, and detectives are actively conducting interviews to gather more information. Identification of the deceased is not available as efforts to notify the next of kin are still underway.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.