Nevada attorney general joins call for Equifax to drop fees

Attorneys General from 32 states and territories including Nevada are calling on Equifax to stop imposing fees and conditions on consumers whose personal information was disclosed by its data breach.

Up to 143 million Americans had their personal data potentially exposed by the company.

In a letter to Equifax, the Attorneys General said to enroll in the free credit monitoring Equifax offered, they had to agree to certain conditions including mandatory arbitration and to pay fees. They pointed out Equifax created the situation and shouldn't be imposing conditions and fees on the potential victims.

They urged the company to provide the necessary services to customers who may be at risk of damage at no cost.

"We object to Equifax seemingly using its own data breach as an opportunity to sell services to breach victims," the letter states describing the fees, including for credit freezes, as unfair.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said his office has opened an investigation to safeguard the identities and personal information of Nevadans who may be at risk and will continue working to mitigate any damage to consumers.