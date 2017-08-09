Nevada Highway Patrol looking for semi in hit and run | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking information in a hit and run crash that occurred near I-80 and Patrick.

On Aug. 3 at 5:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the area for a rollover crash. A passing motorist had witnessed the crash and pulled over his pickup to assist. A semi-truck and trailer were traveling westbound when it swerved for debris in the roadway, striking the rear of the pickup. The semi pinned the pedestrian between the pickup and semi-truck before the driver of the semi fled the scene.

The driver of the pickup is hospitalized in the ICU and has undergone several surgeries. He has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The only description of the semi-truck is a white door on the back of the trailer.

Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for any possible witnesses, anyone having any information or anyone that was in the area of the crash at that time. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Chris Kelly at 775-687-9600 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us regarding NHP case #170800218.