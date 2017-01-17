Nevada inmate, 81, serving sex assault term dies in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada inmate, 81, serving sex assault term dies in Carson City
January 17, 2017
Officials say an 81-year-old inmate who had been behind bars for more than 36 years after his conviction in a sex assault case in Las Vegas has died in prison.
The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that Daniel C. Richmond died Saturday in a medical unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.
Records show that Richmond also used the name Vincent Carson.
He was sentenced in November 1980 to 20 years to life with the possibility of parole after being found guilty at trial in Clark County District Court of sexual assault with victim under 16.
Prison officials say the Carson City coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.
