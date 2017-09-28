NHP looking for witnesses to crash on USA Parkway
September 28, 2017
The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking information on a Lyon County collision.
At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to reports of a crash on the USA Parkway Extension where the rider of a Kawasaki Sport bike had been ejected. Officials said the bike was unable to negotiate a curve and went off the paved roadway when the rider lost control and was ejected.
The rider sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.
Witnesses said the Kawasaki rider and the driver of a second vehicle may have been driving recklessly prior to the crash.
If anyone has any information on the crash, contact Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9618 or at kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Woman arrested on embezzlement, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City man accused of killing toddler pleads guilty
- Man held on felony burglary warrant, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Update: One suspect arrested in Carson City homicide case
- Two suspects arrested in Northern Nevada in relation to Oregon homicide
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City baby battles terminal disease, family holds fundraiser
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Employee using pot? Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon explores the issues
- Destruction of Carson City Kinkead building to begin next month
- Lucky day in Carson City: Glenn Lucky celebrates 65th birthday