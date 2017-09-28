NHP looking for witnesses to crash on USA Parkway

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking information on a Lyon County collision.

At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to reports of a crash on the USA Parkway Extension where the rider of a Kawasaki Sport bike had been ejected. Officials said the bike was unable to negotiate a curve and went off the paved roadway when the rider lost control and was ejected.

The rider sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Witnesses said the Kawasaki rider and the driver of a second vehicle may have been driving recklessly prior to the crash.

If anyone has any information on the crash, contact Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9618 or at kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us.