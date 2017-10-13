Reno man arrested on felony failure to appear says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 10:12 a.m., a 60-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 2200 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 2 p.m., Bronson Furr, 27, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to appear and obstruction after deputies responded to reports of a petit larceny near William Street and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $15,500.

At 9:24 p.m., Jeanise Bird, 50, of Fallon, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation, stop sign violation, no insurance and failure to change address on driver's license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Adams and Roop streets. At the same incident, Isai Ramirez, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation. Bail for Bird was set at $690 and no bail was set for Ramirez.

FRIDAY

At 1:10 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4100 block of Pheasant Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.