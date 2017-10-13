Reno man arrested on felony failure to appear says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 13, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 10:12 a.m., a 60-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 2200 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 2 p.m., Bronson Furr, 27, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to appear and obstruction after deputies responded to reports of a petit larceny near William Street and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $15,500.
At 9:24 p.m., Jeanise Bird, 50, of Fallon, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation, stop sign violation, no insurance and failure to change address on driver's license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Adams and Roop streets. At the same incident, Isai Ramirez, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation. Bail for Bird was set at $690 and no bail was set for Ramirez.
FRIDAY
Recommended Stories For You
At 1:10 a.m., a 37-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 4100 block of Pheasant Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Arrest made involving vehicle used to try to hit people, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Multiple deaths in Silver Springs being investigated
- Two arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- 2 arrested on fugitive from justice charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man wanted in shooting arrested says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
Trending Sitewide
- Silver Springs man wanted in 3 deaths arrested in California
- Carson City looks to swap land for armory development
- Dennis Hof says Bunny Ranch looking into sex-bots
- Dayton siblings team to find Nevada Day medallion
- Arrest made involving vehicle used to try to hit people, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office