Reno man indicted on PayPal fraud charges

A Reno man is facing fraud charges in a scheme investigators say involved $3.5 million.

Kenneth Gilbert Gibson, 46, faces 10 counts of wire fraud, three of mail fraud, 10 counts of bank fraud and six counts each of access device fraud and identity theft.

He allegedly obtained identities of multiple people and used them to open online accounts, credit and bank accounts and prepaid debit and credit cards to obtain money and property. Between 2012 and 2017, he allegedly opened more than 8,000 fraudulent accounts through PayPal using stolen identities, using them to send himself $3.5 million.

He faces potential prison time totaling more than 60 years.