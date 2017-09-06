Reward for Washoe County inmate who left work crew
September 6, 2017
Secret Witness confirmed it's offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Irving Hernandez, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility inmate who walked away from a work crew at Paradise Park on Wednesday.
Hernandez, 21, is described as five feet, six inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of Paradise Park, near Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
