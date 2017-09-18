Several arrested on drug charges over the weekend, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

THURSDAY

At 7:28 a.m. a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal contempt after deputies responded to reports of a man sleeping on the sidewalk near Roop and Hot Springs Road. He was later charged with petit larceny for the theft of a skateboard from Walmart. Bail was set at $900.

At 8:18 a.m., Dale Chapman, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies responded to reports of an accident near the 1800 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $35,000.

At 4:03 p.m., a 21-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing, violation of a suspended sentence, contempt of court and an East Fork Justice warrant after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near Curry and Lake Glenn. Bail was set at $4,413.

At 7:11 p.m., a 34-year-old Sparks woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic dispute near the 3300 block of Highway 50. At the same incident, a 34-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions. Bail for both was set at $3,000.

At 1:27 p.m., a 37-year-old Sacramento, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of suspicious subject near the Carson Street Casino Fandango. At the same incident, a 28-year-old California man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for the 37-year-old was set at $2,500 and bail for the 28-year-old was set at $3,500.

At 6:30 p.m., William Stockwell, 30, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony uttering a forged instrument after deputies responded to reports of a man cashing fraudulent checks near the 4000 block of Tara Street. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 7:41 p.m., Travis West, 36, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, license suspended, no proof of insurance, unregistered vehicle and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a traffic stop near 5th Street at Linda Kay Court. At the same incident, Brenda Sisk, 40, of Washoe Valley was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Bail for West was set at $4,650 and bail for Sisk was set at $2,500.

At 9:49 p.m., Nichol Hoxsie, 42, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Sage and Lone Mountain. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 11:42 p.m., Jordan Zito, 23, of Sun Valley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1400 block of Edmonds Drive. At the same incident, Nicole Sandau, 22, of Sun Valley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Zito was set at $4,150 and bail for Sandau was set at $3,500.

FRIDAY

At 5:01 a.m., Bruce Kasper, 67, of South Lake Tahoe, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 2200 block of William Street. Bail was set at $5,500.

At 12:30 p.m., Bobbie Tucker, 63, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies assisted the Department of Alternative Sentencing in a home visit near the 2800 block of Menlo Drive. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 2:10 p.m., Jeffrey Aguisanda, 34, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony tpossession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop at the Whistle Stop Inn. At the same incident, Stephanie Baumgardner, 33, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony uttering a forged instrument, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Aguisanda was set at $3,790 and bail for Baumgardner was set at $8,500.

At 2:37 p.m., a 51-year-old Washoe Valley man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Retail Court. Bail was set at $2,260.

At 5:09 p.m., Larry Woeller, 66, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony obtaining labor under false pretenses after deputies responded to reports of a possible check fraud near the Plaza Street Capital Automotive. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 5:28 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license and no proof of insurance after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Camille Drive and Belmont Avenue. Bail was set at $700.

At 7:30 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2900 block of Bunch Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 8:01 p.m., Mario Plascencia, 18, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle burglary after deputies responded to reports of a music adaptor being stolen at Carson High School. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 9:34 p.m., a 20-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Allouette and 5th Streets. Bail was set at $530.

At 10:16 p.m., a 25-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, no valid driver's license, failure to maintain a lane, basic speed 16-20 over and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,345.

At 10:18 p.m., Nicholas Morrow, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony violation of bail conditions, obtaining money under false pretenses, petit larceny and criminal contempt after deputies responded to reports of a theft at the S. Carson Street Dotty's Casino. Bail was set at $21,750.

SATURDAY

At 12:49 a.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure to maintain a lane and disobedience to a traffic control device after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2900 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,080.

At 2:02 a.m., Myron Buckley, 55, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a possible drug transaction at the Edmonds Street Jackpot Crossing Casino. Buckley was located at the Highway 50 7-11 convenience store. Bail was set at $3,300.

At 2:37 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer near the 1000 block of Nevada Street. Bail was set at $3,300.

At 1:13 p.m., Aaron Leval, 23, of Minden, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny, felony possession of an explosive device warrant and drug paraphernalia warrant after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near Robinson and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $35,500.

At 7:37 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to a possible domestic battery near the 3400 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $293.

At 11:31 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a man sleeping on the sidewalk near the 1200 block of Roop Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.