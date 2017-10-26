Several arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 8:22 a.m., a 39-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a hit and run near the 1900 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $215.

At 11 a.m., a 30-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a missing wallet near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $250.

At 9:15 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Winnie and Division Streets. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Sparks woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail for the 32-year-old was set at $3,000 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $500.

