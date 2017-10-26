Several arrested on warrants, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 26, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 8:22 a.m., a 39-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a hit and run near the 1900 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $215.
At 11 a.m., a 30-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a missing wallet near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $250.
At 9:15 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Winnie and Division Streets. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Sparks woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court. Bail for the 32-year-old was set at $3,000 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $500.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
