Theft lands Washoe Valley woman in jail on drug charges says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 5:38 p.m., a 31-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible vehicle burglary near the 2100 block of William Street. Bail was set at $740.

At 6:47 p.m., a 27-year-old Washoe Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking makeup at the Carson Street Kohls. Bail was set at $2,750.

At 8:09 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near Kit Sierra Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:45 p.m., a 42-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and obstructing after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 3500 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,300.

At 11:29 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to an unknown problem near the 1200 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

