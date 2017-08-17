Three arrested in Carson City robbery

The Carson City Sheriff's Office arrested three people Thursday in connection with a robbery that occurred Tuesday.

Dason Valdez, 31, Kimberly Wager, 35, and Steve Skipworth, 33, were arrested after deputies responded to reports of a robbery near the water tank in the 3000 block of Goni Road on Tuesday night.

Deputies met with a victim who said two males robbed him after he arrived at the water tank to meet a friend. It was later discovered the victim had been lured to the area by a female with the promise of sex.

The three were arrested near the 1300 block of Long Street on Thursday morning following a brief struggle with one of the suspects.

Valdez was arrested for robbery, obstruction and four warrants; Wager was arrested for robbery; and Skipworth was arrested for probation violation though additional charges are expected.

Investigators also believe there will be additional suspect arrests in the near future.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852 or Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850.