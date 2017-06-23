Three arrested on child endangerment, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 4:09 p.m., Cameron Wellbrook, 27, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation, felony burglary warrant and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items from the Carson Street Sportsman's Warehouse. Bail was set at $7,750.

At 4:55 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment, no driver's license and unrestrained child after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 800 block of Roop Street. At the same incident, a 39-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of petit theft warrant and child endangerment and a 29-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and domestic battery. Bail for the 46-year-old was set at $3,560, bail for the 39-year-old was set at $2,750 and bail for the woman was set at $5,500.

At 7:39 p.m., Kevin Nunez, 44, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 300 block of C Street. Bail was set at $21,000.

At 9:19 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain a lane after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Van Epps and Sonoma. Bail was set at $1,040.

At 9:39 p.m., Scott Jenkins, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of drug activity at the Carson Street Max Casino. Bail was set at $3,500.

FRIDAY

At 12:20 a.m., a 43-year-old Longview, Washington, man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain lane and obstructing a peace officer after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Hospitality Way. Bail was set at $365.

