Three arrested on child endangerment, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Three arrested on child endangerment, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 23, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 4:09 p.m., Cameron Wellbrook, 27, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation, felony burglary warrant and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items from the Carson Street Sportsman's Warehouse. Bail was set at $7,750.
At 4:55 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment, no driver's license and unrestrained child after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 800 block of Roop Street. At the same incident, a 39-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of petit theft warrant and child endangerment and a 29-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and domestic battery. Bail for the 46-year-old was set at $3,560, bail for the 39-year-old was set at $2,750 and bail for the woman was set at $5,500.
At 7:39 p.m., Kevin Nunez, 44, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 300 block of C Street. Bail was set at $21,000.
At 9:19 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain a lane after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Van Epps and Sonoma. Bail was set at $1,040.
At 9:39 p.m., Scott Jenkins, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of drug activity at the Carson Street Max Casino. Bail was set at $3,500.
FRIDAY
At 12:20 a.m., a 43-year-old Longview, Washington, man was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain lane and obstructing a peace officer after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Hospitality Way. Bail was set at $365.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
