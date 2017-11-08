Three arrested with drug paraphernalia, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 11:22 a.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 4700 block of S. Carson Street. At the same incident, a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and child neglect. Bail for the woman was set at $2,500 and bail for the man was set at $5,500.

At 11:47 a.m., a 31-year-old Minden man and a 28-year-old Gardnerville man were arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of people using drugs near the 3400 block of Market Street. At the same incident, a 27-year-old Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for the men was set at $1,000 and bail for the woman was set at $4,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.